Valute / PLTK
PLTK: Playtika Holding Corp
3.44 USD 0.19 (5.23%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLTK ha avuto una variazione del -5.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.44 e ad un massimo di 3.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Playtika Holding Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PLTK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.44 3.65
Intervallo Annuale
3.42 8.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.63
- Apertura
- 3.64
- Bid
- 3.44
- Ask
- 3.74
- Minimo
- 3.44
- Massimo
- 3.65
- Volume
- 4.430 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -33.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -56.62%
20 settembre, sabato