PLTK: Playtika Holding Corp

3.44 USD 0.19 (5.23%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLTK ha avuto una variazione del -5.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.44 e ad un massimo di 3.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Playtika Holding Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.44 3.65
Intervallo Annuale
3.42 8.80
Chiusura Precedente
3.63
Apertura
3.64
Bid
3.44
Ask
3.74
Minimo
3.44
Massimo
3.65
Volume
4.430 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.23%
Variazione Mensile
-5.75%
Variazione Semestrale
-33.72%
Variazione Annuale
-56.62%
