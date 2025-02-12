Divisas / OTLY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
OTLY: Oatly Group AB - American Depositary Shares
17.38 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OTLY de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Oatly Group AB - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OTLY News
- Oatly emitirá bonos por 1.700 millones de SEK para refinanciar deuda existente
- Oatly emitirá bonos por 1.7 mil millones de SEK para refinanciar deuda
- Oatly to issue SEK 1.7 billion in bonds to refinance existing debt
- Oatly announces capital structure refinancing with Nordic bonds
- Oatly stock rating maintained as JPMorgan assumes coverage with Neutral stance
- Oatly Stock: Profitability Moves Higher On Cost Efficiencies Push (NASDAQ:OTLY)
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Oatly stock despite mixed Q2 results
- Oatly Group (OTLY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Oatly revenue rises as Europe growth offsets North America weakness
- Oatly Group AB Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting
- Is Ozempic Really the Reason Americans Are Snacking Less?
- Are Pop-Tarts on the Chopping Block With GOP Cuts?
- Oatly's Improving Financials Instill Hope For Plant-Based Dairy Growth, But Cash Flow Concerns Linger: Analyst - Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)
- Why Oatly Stock Skidded to a Loss This Week
- Undercovered Dozen: Ardelyx, Aviva, Nutrien, Heartland Express +
- Oatly Stock: Badly Beaten Up But May Be Near The Bottom (NASDAQ:OTLY)
- Oatly’s Oatmilk Bubble: Why The Once-Hot Brand May Be Fizzling Out
- Why Oatly Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
- Why Oatly Stock Tumbled This Week
- Why Oatly Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Oatly Group Ab (OTLY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
17.23 17.85
Rango anual
0.30 18.84
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.40
- Open
- 17.23
- Bid
- 17.38
- Ask
- 17.68
- Low
- 17.23
- High
- 17.85
- Volumen
- 182
- Cambio diario
- -0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.34%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 78.81%
- Cambio anual
- 1897.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B