Currencies / OTLY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OTLY: Oatly Group AB - American Depositary Shares
17.09 USD 0.49 (2.79%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OTLY exchange rate has changed by -2.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.09 and at a high of 17.55.
Follow Oatly Group AB - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OTLY News
- Oatly announces capital structure refinancing with Nordic bonds
- Oatly stock rating maintained as JPMorgan assumes coverage with Neutral stance
- Oatly Stock: Profitability Moves Higher On Cost Efficiencies Push (NASDAQ:OTLY)
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Oatly stock despite mixed Q2 results
- Oatly Group (OTLY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Oatly revenue rises as Europe growth offsets North America weakness
- Oatly Group AB Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting
- Is Ozempic Really the Reason Americans Are Snacking Less?
- Are Pop-Tarts on the Chopping Block With GOP Cuts?
- Oatly's Improving Financials Instill Hope For Plant-Based Dairy Growth, But Cash Flow Concerns Linger: Analyst - Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)
- Why Oatly Stock Skidded to a Loss This Week
- Undercovered Dozen: Ardelyx, Aviva, Nutrien, Heartland Express +
- Oatly Stock: Badly Beaten Up But May Be Near The Bottom (NASDAQ:OTLY)
- Oatly’s Oatmilk Bubble: Why The Once-Hot Brand May Be Fizzling Out
- Why Oatly Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
- Why Oatly Stock Tumbled This Week
- Why Oatly Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Oatly Group Ab (OTLY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
17.09 17.55
Year Range
0.30 18.84
- Previous Close
- 17.58
- Open
- 17.55
- Bid
- 17.09
- Ask
- 17.39
- Low
- 17.09
- High
- 17.55
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- -2.79%
- Month Change
- -0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 75.82%
- Year Change
- 1864.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%