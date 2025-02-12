Währungen / OTLY
OTLY: Oatly Group AB - American Depositary Shares
17.35 USD 0.03 (0.17%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OTLY hat sich für heute um -0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.17 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Oatly Group AB - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OTLY News
Tagesspanne
17.17 17.66
Jahresspanne
0.30 18.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.38
- Eröffnung
- 17.54
- Bid
- 17.35
- Ask
- 17.65
- Tief
- 17.17
- Hoch
- 17.66
- Volumen
- 221
- Tagesänderung
- -0.17%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.17%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 78.50%
- Jahresänderung
- 1894.25%
