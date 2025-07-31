Divisas / OMI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
OMI: Owens & Minor Inc
5.39 USD 0.44 (8.89%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OMI de hoy ha cambiado un 8.89%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.63.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Owens & Minor Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OMI News
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Coliseum capital buys Owens & Minor (OMI) shares worth $8.1 million
- UBS lowers Owens & Minor stock price target to $7 on disappointing outlook
- Owens & Minor Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q2 Results - Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)
- Tesla and Monday Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Gold Down Over 2%; Monday.com Shares Tumble After Q2 Results - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- Owens & Minor, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:OMI)
- Tesla, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Owens&Minor earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- US Stocks Mixed; Owens & Minor Posts Downbeat Earnings - Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- Earnings call transcript: Owens & Minor misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast, stock tumbles
- Owens and Minor Misses Fiscal Q2 Targets
- Owens & Minor misses Q2 earnings estimates as it prepares for divestiture
- Owens & Minor Q2 2025 slides: Company maintains positive outlook despite challenges
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Owens & Minor Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)
- Baird reiterates Outperform rating on Owens & Minor stock, sees potential catalysts
- Seeking Clues to Owens & Minor (OMI) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Eli Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Owens & Minor: Interesting, Only If Restraint Is Applied (NYSE:OMI)
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- ResMed (RMD) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Rango diario
4.90 5.63
Rango anual
4.75 15.69
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.95
- Open
- 4.99
- Bid
- 5.39
- Ask
- 5.69
- Low
- 4.90
- High
- 5.63
- Volumen
- 5.270 K
- Cambio diario
- 8.89%
- Cambio mensual
- 12.53%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -40.31%
- Cambio anual
- -65.49%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B