Currencies / OMI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OMI: Owens & Minor Inc
4.95 USD 0.25 (4.81%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OMI exchange rate has changed by -4.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.93 and at a high of 5.20.
Follow Owens & Minor Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OMI News
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Coliseum capital buys Owens & Minor (OMI) shares worth $8.1 million
- UBS lowers Owens & Minor stock price target to $7 on disappointing outlook
- Owens & Minor Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q2 Results - Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)
- Tesla and Monday Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Gold Down Over 2%; Monday.com Shares Tumble After Q2 Results - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- Owens & Minor, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:OMI)
- Tesla, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Owens&Minor earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- US Stocks Mixed; Owens & Minor Posts Downbeat Earnings - Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- Earnings call transcript: Owens & Minor misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast, stock tumbles
- Owens and Minor Misses Fiscal Q2 Targets
- Owens & Minor misses Q2 earnings estimates as it prepares for divestiture
- Owens & Minor Q2 2025 slides: Company maintains positive outlook despite challenges
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Owens & Minor Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)
- Baird reiterates Outperform rating on Owens & Minor stock, sees potential catalysts
- Seeking Clues to Owens & Minor (OMI) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Eli Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Owens & Minor: Interesting, Only If Restraint Is Applied (NYSE:OMI)
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- ResMed (RMD) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
4.93 5.20
Year Range
4.75 15.69
- Previous Close
- 5.20
- Open
- 5.20
- Bid
- 4.95
- Ask
- 5.25
- Low
- 4.93
- High
- 5.20
- Volume
- 4.159 K
- Daily Change
- -4.81%
- Month Change
- 3.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.18%
- Year Change
- -68.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%