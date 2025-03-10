Divisas / NXRT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc
32.18 USD 0.10 (0.31%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NXRT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 32.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.14.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NXRT News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- NexPoint Residential Trust price target lowered to $34 at Truist Securities
- NexPoint Posts Q2 EPS Beat Dividend Up
- Earnings call transcript: Nexpoint Residential Trust Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Q2 Earnings
- Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- NexPoint Residential Trust declares $0.51 quarterly dividend
- NexPoint Residential Trust board rejects resignation of director James Dondero
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- NXRT vs. ESS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Truist cuts NexPoint Residential Trust price target to $38
- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit’s REITWeek: 2025 Investor Conference
- NexPoint stock rating cut to Market Perform at Citizens JMP
- This Rapid7 Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)
- Stanley Black & Decker To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Tariffs: A Non-Political Explanation And Investment Implications
- Jefferies lifts rating on Sunbelt REITs stocks on stronger growth
Rango diario
32.09 33.14
Rango anual
29.99 48.31
- Cierres anteriores
- 32.28
- Open
- 32.13
- Bid
- 32.18
- Ask
- 32.48
- Low
- 32.09
- High
- 33.14
- Volumen
- 224
- Cambio diario
- -0.31%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.63%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -18.49%
- Cambio anual
- -26.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B