货币 / NXRT
NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc
32.50 USD 0.22 (0.68%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NXRT汇率已更改0.68%。当日，交易品种以低点32.09和高点32.75进行交易。
关注NexPoint Residential Trust Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NXRT新闻
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- NexPoint Residential Trust price target lowered to $34 at Truist Securities
- NexPoint Posts Q2 EPS Beat Dividend Up
- Earnings call transcript: Nexpoint Residential Trust Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Q2 Earnings
- Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- NexPoint Residential Trust declares $0.51 quarterly dividend
- NexPoint Residential Trust board rejects resignation of director James Dondero
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- NXRT vs. ESS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Truist cuts NexPoint Residential Trust price target to $38
- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit’s REITWeek: 2025 Investor Conference
- NexPoint stock rating cut to Market Perform at Citizens JMP
- This Rapid7 Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)
- Stanley Black & Decker To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Tariffs: A Non-Political Explanation And Investment Implications
- Jefferies lifts rating on Sunbelt REITs stocks on stronger growth
日范围
32.09 32.75
年范围
29.99 48.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.28
- 开盘价
- 32.13
- 卖价
- 32.50
- 买价
- 32.80
- 最低价
- 32.09
- 最高价
- 32.75
- 交易量
- 87
- 日变化
- 0.68%
- 月变化
- -4.69%
- 6个月变化
- -17.68%
- 年变化
- -25.78%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值