NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc
32.79 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
NXRT fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.89 aralığında işlem gördü.
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
32.24 32.89
Yıllık aralık
29.99 48.31
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.54
- Açılış
- 32.50
- Satış
- 32.79
- Alış
- 33.09
- Düşük
- 32.24
- Yüksek
- 32.89
- Hacim
- 656
- Günlük değişim
- 0.77%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.84%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -16.95%
- Yıllık değişim
- -25.12%
21 Eylül, Pazar