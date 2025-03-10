FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / NXRT
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

32.79 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NXRT fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.89 aralığında işlem gördü.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NXRT haberleri

Günlük aralık
32.24 32.89
Yıllık aralık
29.99 48.31
Önceki kapanış
32.54
Açılış
32.50
Satış
32.79
Alış
33.09
Düşük
32.24
Yüksek
32.89
Hacim
656
Günlük değişim
0.77%
Aylık değişim
-3.84%
6 aylık değişim
-16.95%
Yıllık değişim
-25.12%
21 Eylül, Pazar