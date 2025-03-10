Devises / NXRT
NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc
32.79 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NXRT a changé de 0.77% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 32.24 et à un maximum de 32.89.
Suivez la dynamique NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
NXRT Nouvelles
Range quotidien
32.24 32.89
Range Annuel
29.99 48.31
- Clôture Précédente
- 32.54
- Ouverture
- 32.50
- Bid
- 32.79
- Ask
- 33.09
- Plus Bas
- 32.24
- Plus Haut
- 32.89
- Volume
- 656
- Changement quotidien
- 0.77%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.84%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -16.95%
- Changement Annuel
- -25.12%
20 septembre, samedi