CotationsSections
Devises / NXRT
Retour à Actions

NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

32.79 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NXRT a changé de 0.77% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 32.24 et à un maximum de 32.89.

Suivez la dynamique NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NXRT Nouvelles

Range quotidien
32.24 32.89
Range Annuel
29.99 48.31
Clôture Précédente
32.54
Ouverture
32.50
Bid
32.79
Ask
33.09
Plus Bas
32.24
Plus Haut
32.89
Volume
656
Changement quotidien
0.77%
Changement Mensuel
-3.84%
Changement à 6 Mois
-16.95%
Changement Annuel
-25.12%
20 septembre, samedi