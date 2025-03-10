Valute / NXRT
NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc
32.79 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NXRT ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.24 e ad un massimo di 32.89.
Segui le dinamiche di NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NXRT News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- NexPoint Residential Trust price target lowered to $34 at Truist Securities
- NexPoint Posts Q2 EPS Beat Dividend Up
- Earnings call transcript: Nexpoint Residential Trust Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Q2 Earnings
- Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- NexPoint Residential Trust declares $0.51 quarterly dividend
- NexPoint Residential Trust board rejects resignation of director James Dondero
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- NXRT vs. ESS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Truist cuts NexPoint Residential Trust price target to $38
- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit’s REITWeek: 2025 Investor Conference
- NexPoint stock rating cut to Market Perform at Citizens JMP
- This Rapid7 Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)
- Stanley Black & Decker To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Tariffs: A Non-Political Explanation And Investment Implications
- Jefferies lifts rating on Sunbelt REITs stocks on stronger growth
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.24 32.89
Intervallo Annuale
29.99 48.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.54
- Apertura
- 32.50
- Bid
- 32.79
- Ask
- 33.09
- Minimo
- 32.24
- Massimo
- 32.89
- Volume
- 656
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.12%
