NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

32.79 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NXRT ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.24 e ad un massimo di 32.89.

Segui le dinamiche di NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
32.24 32.89
Intervallo Annuale
29.99 48.31
Chiusura Precedente
32.54
Apertura
32.50
Bid
32.79
Ask
33.09
Minimo
32.24
Massimo
32.89
Volume
656
Variazione giornaliera
0.77%
Variazione Mensile
-3.84%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.95%
Variazione Annuale
-25.12%
20 settembre, sabato