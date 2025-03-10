通貨 / NXRT
NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc
32.54 USD 0.36 (1.12%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NXRTの今日の為替レートは、1.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.07の安値と32.54の高値で取引されました。
NexPoint Residential Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
32.07 32.54
1年のレンジ
29.99 48.31
- 以前の終値
- 32.18
- 始値
- 32.20
- 買値
- 32.54
- 買値
- 32.84
- 安値
- 32.07
- 高値
- 32.54
- 出来高
- 280
- 1日の変化
- 1.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.58%
- 1年の変化
- -25.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K