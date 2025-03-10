クォートセクション
通貨 / NXRT
NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

32.54 USD 0.36 (1.12%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NXRTの今日の為替レートは、1.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.07の安値と32.54の高値で取引されました。

NexPoint Residential Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
32.07 32.54
1年のレンジ
29.99 48.31
以前の終値
32.18
始値
32.20
買値
32.54
買値
32.84
安値
32.07
高値
32.54
出来高
280
1日の変化
1.12%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.57%
6ヶ月の変化
-17.58%
1年の変化
-25.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K