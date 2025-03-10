Moedas / NXRT
NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc
32.39 USD 0.21 (0.65%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NXRT para hoje mudou para 0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.12 e o mais alto foi 32.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NXRT Notícias
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- NexPoint Residential Trust price target lowered to $34 at Truist Securities
- NexPoint Posts Q2 EPS Beat Dividend Up
- Earnings call transcript: Nexpoint Residential Trust Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Q2 Earnings
- Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- NexPoint Residential Trust declares $0.51 quarterly dividend
- NexPoint Residential Trust board rejects resignation of director James Dondero
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- NXRT vs. ESS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Truist cuts NexPoint Residential Trust price target to $38
- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit’s REITWeek: 2025 Investor Conference
- NexPoint stock rating cut to Market Perform at Citizens JMP
- This Rapid7 Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)
- Stanley Black & Decker To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Tariffs: A Non-Political Explanation And Investment Implications
- Jefferies lifts rating on Sunbelt REITs stocks on stronger growth
