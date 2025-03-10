통화 / NXRT
NXRT: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc
32.79 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NXRT 환율이 오늘 0.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.24이고 고가는 32.89이었습니다.
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NXRT News
일일 변동 비율
32.24 32.89
년간 변동
29.99 48.31
20 9월, 토요일