MNSO: MINISO Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each r
25.00 USD 0.20 (0.81%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MNSO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MINISO Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each r. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
24.70 25.11
Rango anual
13.94 27.71
- Cierres anteriores
- 24.80
- Open
- 24.82
- Bid
- 25.00
- Ask
- 25.30
- Low
- 24.70
- High
- 25.11
- Volumen
- 2.293 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.81%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 34.05%
- Cambio anual
- 39.28%
