MNSO: MINISO Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each r

25.00 USD 0.20 (0.81%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MNSO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.11.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MINISO Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each r. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
24.70 25.11
Rango anual
13.94 27.71
Cierres anteriores
24.80
Open
24.82
Bid
25.00
Ask
25.30
Low
24.70
High
25.11
Volumen
2.293 K
Cambio diario
0.81%
Cambio mensual
2.84%
Cambio a 6 meses
34.05%
Cambio anual
39.28%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B