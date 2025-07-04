Valute / MNSO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MNSO: MINISO Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each r
25.06 USD 0.27 (1.09%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MNSO ha avuto una variazione del 1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.81 e ad un massimo di 25.54.
Segui le dinamiche di MINISO Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each r. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MNSO News
- Brokers Suggest Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Miniso Group Holding: Better Growth Outlook And Capital Returns Outlook (NYSE:MNSO)
- Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Why Miniso Stock Skyrocketed by 20% on Friday
- This Ulta Beauty Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)
- Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- Analysts bullish on Miniso after earnings beat and store growth recovery
- Company News for Aug 22, 2025
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- BofA Securities upgrades Miniso stock rating to Neutral on earnings beat
- Jefferies upgrades Miniso stock rating to Buy on China store expansion
- BofA Securities upgrades Miniso stock to Neutral on earnings beat
- SelectQuote Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Nutex Health, NIO, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC), MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO)
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Miniso earnings beat by ¥0.49, revenue topped estimates
- MINISO Group shares rise as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Is MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Why MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Brokers Suggest Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Ryohin Keikaku Stock: I’m Impressed By The Growth - Not The Price (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)
- Why Is Alibaba (BABA) Raising $1.5B in Fresh Capital Without Paying Interest? - TipRanks.com
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.81 25.54
Intervallo Annuale
13.94 27.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.79
- Apertura
- 24.89
- Bid
- 25.06
- Ask
- 25.36
- Minimo
- 24.81
- Massimo
- 25.54
- Volume
- 1.301 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.61%
20 settembre, sabato