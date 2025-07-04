Dövizler / MNSO
MNSO: MINISO Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each r
25.06 USD 0.27 (1.09%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MNSO fiyatı bugün 1.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.81 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.54 aralığında işlem gördü.
MINISO Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each r hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
24.81 25.54
Yıllık aralık
13.94 27.71
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.79
- Açılış
- 24.89
- Satış
- 25.06
- Alış
- 25.36
- Düşük
- 24.81
- Yüksek
- 25.54
- Hacim
- 1.301 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.09%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.09%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 34.37%
- Yıllık değişim
- 39.61%
21 Eylül, Pazar