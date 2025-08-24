Divisas / MASI
MASI: Masimo Corporation
141.23 USD 1.77 (1.24%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MASI de hoy ha cambiado un -1.24%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 140.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 144.58.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Masimo Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
140.11 144.58
Rango anual
131.60 194.88
- Cierres anteriores
- 143.00
- Open
- 143.95
- Bid
- 141.23
- Ask
- 141.53
- Low
- 140.11
- High
- 144.58
- Volumen
- 2.257 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.24%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.09%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -15.70%
- Cambio anual
- 5.23%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B