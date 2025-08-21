Currencies / MASI
MASI: Masimo Corporation
143.18 USD 2.54 (1.74%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MASI exchange rate has changed by -1.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 142.30 and at a high of 145.71.
Follow Masimo Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
142.30 145.71
Year Range
131.60 194.88
- Previous Close
- 145.72
- Open
- 145.16
- Bid
- 143.18
- Ask
- 143.48
- Low
- 142.30
- High
- 145.71
- Volume
- 649
- Daily Change
- -1.74%
- Month Change
- 4.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.54%
- Year Change
- 6.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%