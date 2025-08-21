QuotesSections
Currencies / MASI
MASI: Masimo Corporation

143.18 USD 2.54 (1.74%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MASI exchange rate has changed by -1.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 142.30 and at a high of 145.71.

Follow Masimo Corporation dynamics.

MASI News

Daily Range
142.30 145.71
Year Range
131.60 194.88
Previous Close
145.72
Open
145.16
Bid
143.18
Ask
143.48
Low
142.30
High
145.71
Volume
649
Daily Change
-1.74%
Month Change
4.51%
6 Months Change
-14.54%
Year Change
6.68%
