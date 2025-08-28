通貨 / MASI
MASI: Masimo Corporation
143.00 USD 1.77 (1.25%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MASIの今日の為替レートは、1.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり140.57の安値と144.02の高値で取引されました。
Masimo Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MASI News
1日のレンジ
140.57 144.02
1年のレンジ
131.60 194.88
- 以前の終値
- 141.23
- 始値
- 141.97
- 買値
- 143.00
- 買値
- 143.30
- 安値
- 140.57
- 高値
- 144.02
- 出来高
- 1.278 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.65%
- 1年の変化
- 6.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K