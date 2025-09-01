Valute / MASI
MASI: Masimo Corporation
140.43 USD 2.57 (1.80%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MASI ha avuto una variazione del -1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 140.20 e ad un massimo di 143.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Masimo Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MASI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
140.20 143.23
Intervallo Annuale
131.60 194.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 143.00
- Apertura
- 143.00
- Bid
- 140.43
- Ask
- 140.73
- Minimo
- 140.20
- Massimo
- 143.23
- Volume
- 959
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.63%
20 settembre, sabato