Divisas / LYB
LYB: LyondellBasell Industries NV Class A (Netherlands)
53.53 USD 0.89 (1.69%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LYB de hoy ha cambiado un 1.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 55.17.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas LyondellBasell Industries NV Class A (Netherlands). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
LYB News
Rango diario
52.30 55.17
Rango anual
50.16 96.81
- Cierres anteriores
- 52.64
- Open
- 52.69
- Bid
- 53.53
- Ask
- 53.83
- Low
- 52.30
- High
- 55.17
- Volumen
- 13.478 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.69%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.69%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -23.35%
- Cambio anual
- -44.09%
