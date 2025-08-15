Valute / LYB
LYB: LyondellBasell Industries NV Class A (Netherlands)
52.00 USD 0.67 (1.27%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LYB ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.64 e ad un massimo di 52.69.
Segui le dinamiche di LyondellBasell Industries NV Class A (Netherlands). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LYB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.64 52.69
Intervallo Annuale
50.16 96.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.67
- Apertura
- 52.42
- Bid
- 52.00
- Ask
- 52.30
- Minimo
- 51.64
- Massimo
- 52.69
- Volume
- 9.031 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -25.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -45.69%
20 settembre, sabato