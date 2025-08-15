QuotazioniSezioni
LYB: LyondellBasell Industries NV Class A (Netherlands)

52.00 USD 0.67 (1.27%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LYB ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.64 e ad un massimo di 52.69.

Segui le dinamiche di LyondellBasell Industries NV Class A (Netherlands). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
51.64 52.69
Intervallo Annuale
50.16 96.81
Chiusura Precedente
52.67
Apertura
52.42
Bid
52.00
Ask
52.30
Minimo
51.64
Massimo
52.69
Volume
9.031 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.27%
Variazione Mensile
-6.44%
Variazione Semestrale
-25.54%
Variazione Annuale
-45.69%
20 settembre, sabato