货币 / LYB
LYB: LyondellBasell Industries NV Class A (Netherlands)
53.62 USD 0.98 (1.86%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LYB汇率已更改1.86%。当日，交易品种以低点52.30和高点53.62进行交易。
关注LyondellBasell Industries NV Class A (Netherlands)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
52.30 53.62
年范围
50.16 96.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.64
- 开盘价
- 52.69
- 卖价
- 53.62
- 买价
- 53.92
- 最低价
- 52.30
- 最高价
- 53.62
- 交易量
- 1.769 K
- 日变化
- 1.86%
- 月变化
- -3.53%
- 6个月变化
- -23.22%
- 年变化
- -43.99%
