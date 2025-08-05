Divisas / KNSL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
KNSL: Kinsale Capital Group Inc
431.01 USD 2.64 (0.62%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KNSL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 426.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 434.45.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kinsale Capital Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KNSL News
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL): A Bull Case Theory
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- CB Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.49X: Time to Hold?
- CINF Stock Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- PGR or KNSL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Investment Income: A Strategic Lever for Heritage Insurance?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Heritage Insurance Poised for Policy Growth Amid Repositioning?
- Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- AXS Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- KNSL Dips 2.1% YTD, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- PGR or KNSL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Lemonade stock price target raised to $42 from $23 at BMO Capital
- Tokio Marine Holdings: Trading At Fair Valuation, Positive Earnings Guidance 2026 (TKOMY)
- American Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- PGR vs. KNSL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Kinsale Capital Group: The Sharp Dip Shows A Compelling Investment Opportunity (NYSE:KNSL)
Rango diario
426.95 434.45
Rango anual
405.00 531.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 428.37
- Open
- 432.31
- Bid
- 431.01
- Ask
- 431.31
- Low
- 426.95
- High
- 434.45
- Volumen
- 313
- Cambio diario
- 0.62%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.25%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.40%
- Cambio anual
- -7.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B