CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / KNSL
Volver a Acciones

KNSL: Kinsale Capital Group Inc

431.01 USD 2.64 (0.62%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de KNSL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 426.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 434.45.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kinsale Capital Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KNSL News

Rango diario
426.95 434.45
Rango anual
405.00 531.79
Cierres anteriores
428.37
Open
432.31
Bid
431.01
Ask
431.31
Low
426.95
High
434.45
Volumen
313
Cambio diario
0.62%
Cambio mensual
-5.25%
Cambio a 6 meses
-11.40%
Cambio anual
-7.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B