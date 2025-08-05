Valute / KNSL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KNSL: Kinsale Capital Group Inc
428.42 USD 0.83 (0.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KNSL ha avuto una variazione del 0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 424.00 e ad un massimo di 432.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KNSL News
- Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL): A Bull Case Theory
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- CB Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.49X: Time to Hold?
- CINF Stock Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- PGR or KNSL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Investment Income: A Strategic Lever for Heritage Insurance?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Heritage Insurance Poised for Policy Growth Amid Repositioning?
- Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- AXS Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- KNSL Dips 2.1% YTD, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- PGR or KNSL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Lemonade stock price target raised to $42 from $23 at BMO Capital
- Tokio Marine Holdings: Trading At Fair Valuation, Positive Earnings Guidance 2026 (TKOMY)
- American Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- PGR vs. KNSL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Intervallo Giornaliero
424.00 432.53
Intervallo Annuale
405.00 531.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 427.59
- Apertura
- 430.22
- Bid
- 428.42
- Ask
- 428.72
- Minimo
- 424.00
- Massimo
- 432.53
- Volume
- 356
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.03%
20 settembre, sabato