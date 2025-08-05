Devises / KNSL
KNSL: Kinsale Capital Group Inc
428.42 USD 0.83 (0.19%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de KNSL a changé de 0.19% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 424.00 et à un maximum de 432.53.
Suivez la dynamique Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KNSL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
424.00 432.53
Range Annuel
405.00 531.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 427.59
- Ouverture
- 430.22
- Bid
- 428.42
- Ask
- 428.72
- Plus Bas
- 424.00
- Plus Haut
- 432.53
- Volume
- 356
- Changement quotidien
- 0.19%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.82%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -11.93%
- Changement Annuel
- -8.03%
20 septembre, samedi