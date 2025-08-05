CotationsSections
Devises / KNSL
Retour à Actions

KNSL: Kinsale Capital Group Inc

428.42 USD 0.83 (0.19%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de KNSL a changé de 0.19% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 424.00 et à un maximum de 432.53.

Suivez la dynamique Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KNSL Nouvelles

Range quotidien
424.00 432.53
Range Annuel
405.00 531.79
Clôture Précédente
427.59
Ouverture
430.22
Bid
428.42
Ask
428.72
Plus Bas
424.00
Plus Haut
432.53
Volume
356
Changement quotidien
0.19%
Changement Mensuel
-5.82%
Changement à 6 Mois
-11.93%
Changement Annuel
-8.03%
20 septembre, samedi