KNSL: Kinsale Capital Group Inc
424.60 USD 0.28 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KNSL exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 421.49 and at a high of 427.71.
Follow Kinsale Capital Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
421.49 427.71
Year Range
405.00 531.79
- Previous Close
- 424.88
- Open
- 424.05
- Bid
- 424.60
- Ask
- 424.90
- Low
- 421.49
- High
- 427.71
- Volume
- 162
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- -6.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.71%
- Year Change
- -8.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%