IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)
26.24 USD 0.11 (0.42%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IPG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.86.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
26.13 26.86
Rango anual
22.51 33.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 26.35
- Open
- 26.33
- Bid
- 26.24
- Ask
- 26.54
- Low
- 26.13
- High
- 26.86
- Volumen
- 5.963 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.42%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.34%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -3.46%
- Cambio anual
- -16.75%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B