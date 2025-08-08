Moedas / IPG
IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)
26.18 USD 0.06 (0.23%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IPG para hoje mudou para -0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.98 e o mais alto foi 26.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IPG Notícias
Faixa diária
25.98 26.33
Faixa anual
22.51 33.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.24
- Open
- 26.33
- Bid
- 26.18
- Ask
- 26.48
- Low
- 25.98
- High
- 26.33
- Volume
- 485
- Mudança diária
- -0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.68%
- Mudança anual
- -16.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh