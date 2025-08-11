Dövizler / IPG
IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)
25.66 USD 0.35 (1.35%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IPG fiyatı bugün -1.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.07 aralığında işlem gördü.
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
IPG haberleri
Günlük aralık
25.34 26.07
Yıllık aralık
22.51 33.00
- Önceki kapanış
- 26.01
- Açılış
- 25.98
- Satış
- 25.66
- Alış
- 25.96
- Düşük
- 25.34
- Yüksek
- 26.07
- Hacim
- 6.868 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.35%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.54%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -5.59%
- Yıllık değişim
- -18.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar