FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / IPG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)

25.66 USD 0.35 (1.35%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IPG fiyatı bugün -1.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.07 aralığında işlem gördü.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IPG haberleri

Günlük aralık
25.34 26.07
Yıllık aralık
22.51 33.00
Önceki kapanış
26.01
Açılış
25.98
Satış
25.66
Alış
25.96
Düşük
25.34
Yüksek
26.07
Hacim
6.868 K
Günlük değişim
-1.35%
Aylık değişim
-2.54%
6 aylık değişim
-5.59%
Yıllık değişim
-18.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar