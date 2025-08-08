Currencies / IPG
IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)
26.30 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IPG exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.99 and at a high of 26.54.
Follow Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IPG News
Daily Range
25.99 26.54
Year Range
22.51 33.00
- Previous Close
- 26.31
- Open
- 26.28
- Bid
- 26.30
- Ask
- 26.60
- Low
- 25.99
- High
- 26.54
- Volume
- 3.289 K
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.24%
- Year Change
- -16.56%
