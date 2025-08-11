QuotazioniSezioni
IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)

25.66 USD 0.35 (1.35%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IPG ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.34 e ad un massimo di 26.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.34 26.07
Intervallo Annuale
22.51 33.00
Chiusura Precedente
26.01
Apertura
25.98
Bid
25.66
Ask
25.96
Minimo
25.34
Massimo
26.07
Volume
6.868 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.35%
Variazione Mensile
-2.54%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.59%
Variazione Annuale
-18.59%
