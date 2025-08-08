货币 / IPG
IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)
26.58 USD 0.23 (0.87%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IPG汇率已更改0.87%。当日，交易品种以低点26.32和高点26.75进行交易。
关注Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IPG新闻
- Why Interpublic Group (IPG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Should Value Investors Buy The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Stock?
- Omnicom extends exchange offers deadline for Interpublic notes
- DocuSign Shares Rise 4.7% Post Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat
- Interpublic Group at Bank of America Conference: AI and Merger Insights
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media
- Here's Why Interpublic Group Stock Is a Great Pick At Present
- Here's Why Interpublic Group (IPG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Omnicom, The Interpublic and Clear Channel Outdoor
- Interpublic: Ad Agency Giant To Be Swallowed By Another One, Creating Further Upside
- 3 Advertising & Marketing Stocks to Buy From a Thriving Industry
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- H&R Block's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Improve Year Over Year
- Green Dot's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
- Genpact Limited Stock Rises 4.4% Since Q2 Earnings Beat
- Maximus' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Rallies 4%
- Omnicom commences exchange offers for Interpublic notes amid merger
- Interpublic Group partners with AI firm Aaru for predictive marketing
- SOFI Shares Fall 1.4% Despite Impressive Earnings: Is the Stock a Buy?
日范围
26.32 26.75
年范围
22.51 33.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.35
- 开盘价
- 26.33
- 卖价
- 26.58
- 买价
- 26.88
- 最低价
- 26.32
- 最高价
- 26.75
- 交易量
- 682
- 日变化
- 0.87%
- 月变化
- 0.95%
- 6个月变化
- -2.21%
- 年变化
- -15.67%
