IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)

25.66 USD 0.35 (1.35%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IPG a changé de -1.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.34 et à un maximum de 26.07.

Suivez la dynamique Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
25.34 26.07
Range Annuel
22.51 33.00
Clôture Précédente
26.01
Ouverture
25.98
Bid
25.66
Ask
25.96
Plus Bas
25.34
Plus Haut
26.07
Volume
6.868 K
Changement quotidien
-1.35%
Changement Mensuel
-2.54%
Changement à 6 Mois
-5.59%
Changement Annuel
-18.59%
20 septembre, samedi