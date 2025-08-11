通貨 / IPG
IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)
26.01 USD 0.23 (0.88%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IPGの今日の為替レートは、-0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.96の安値と26.33の高値で取引されました。
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IPG News
1日のレンジ
25.96 26.33
1年のレンジ
22.51 33.00
- 以前の終値
- 26.24
- 始値
- 26.33
- 買値
- 26.01
- 買値
- 26.31
- 安値
- 25.96
- 高値
- 26.33
- 出来高
- 5.059 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.30%
- 1年の変化
- -17.48%
