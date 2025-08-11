クォートセクション
通貨 / IPG
株に戻る

IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)

26.01 USD 0.23 (0.88%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IPGの今日の為替レートは、-0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.96の安値と26.33の高値で取引されました。

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IPG News

1日のレンジ
25.96 26.33
1年のレンジ
22.51 33.00
以前の終値
26.24
始値
26.33
買値
26.01
買値
26.31
安値
25.96
高値
26.33
出来高
5.059 K
1日の変化
-0.88%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.22%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.30%
1年の変化
-17.48%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K