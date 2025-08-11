KurseKategorien
IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)

26.01 USD 0.23 (0.88%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IPG hat sich für heute um -0.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.96 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.33 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
25.96 26.33
Jahresspanne
22.51 33.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
26.24
Eröffnung
26.33
Bid
26.01
Ask
26.31
Tief
25.96
Hoch
26.33
Volumen
5.059 K
Tagesänderung
-0.88%
Monatsänderung
-1.22%
6-Monatsänderung
-4.30%
Jahresänderung
-17.48%
