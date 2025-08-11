Währungen / IPG
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
IPG: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)
26.01 USD 0.23 (0.88%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IPG hat sich für heute um -0.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.96 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.33 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPG News
- FactSet Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Why Interpublic Group (IPG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Should Value Investors Buy The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Stock?
- Omnicom extends exchange offers deadline for Interpublic notes
- DocuSign Shares Rise 4.7% Post Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat
- Interpublic Group at Bank of America Conference: AI and Merger Insights
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media
- Here's Why Interpublic Group Stock Is a Great Pick At Present
- Here's Why Interpublic Group (IPG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Omnicom, The Interpublic and Clear Channel Outdoor
- Interpublic: Ad Agency Giant To Be Swallowed By Another One, Creating Further Upside
- 3 Advertising & Marketing Stocks to Buy From a Thriving Industry
- Should Value Investors Buy The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- H&R Block's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Improve Year Over Year
- Green Dot's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
- Genpact Limited Stock Rises 4.4% Since Q2 Earnings Beat
- Maximus' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Rallies 4%
- Omnicom commences exchange offers for Interpublic notes amid merger
- Interpublic Group partners with AI firm Aaru for predictive marketing
Tagesspanne
25.96 26.33
Jahresspanne
22.51 33.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 26.24
- Eröffnung
- 26.33
- Bid
- 26.01
- Ask
- 26.31
- Tief
- 25.96
- Hoch
- 26.33
- Volumen
- 5.059 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.88%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -4.30%
- Jahresänderung
- -17.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K