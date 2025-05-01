Divisas / INTR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
INTR: Inter & Co Inc - Class A
9.09 USD 0.14 (1.56%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de INTR de hoy ha cambiado un 1.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.93, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Inter & Co Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INTR News
- INTR or AXP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Inter & Co Stock We Don't?
- INTR vs. AXP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Stock
- Earnings call transcript: Inter and Co Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock soars
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Inter & Co Stock Q2: On Track To Meet 2027 Targets (NASDAQ:INTR)
- Inter and Co A earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Inter&Co reports 53% rise in Q2 net income as client base grows
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Inter: Don't Chase The Stock Here (NASDAQ:INTR)
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Inter & Co validates Fair Value model with 64% return since December
- COIN to Report Q2 Earnings: Will Higher Trading Volume Fuel Growth?
- Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Rises on Fresh Analyst Optimism
- Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Slides 4.5% While Broader Market Gains
- Citi raises Inter & Co stock price target to $9 on structural improvements
- Nu Holdings: Still A Buy But Not As Obvious As Before (NYSE:NU)
- Total Return Breakouts: New Mid-Year Value Selections In Extreme Volatility
- inter & co announces relevant equity sale
- EWZ: 2 Reasons Why I Don’t Own This ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Inter & Co discloses subsidy period for BDRs and shares
- Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Granite Const (NYSE:GVA), Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
Rango diario
8.93 9.27
Rango anual
3.88 9.27
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.95
- Open
- 8.95
- Bid
- 9.09
- Ask
- 9.39
- Low
- 8.93
- High
- 9.27
- Volumen
- 5.327 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.56%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 64.97%
- Cambio anual
- 35.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B