Currencies / INTR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
INTR: Inter & Co Inc - Class A
8.88 USD 0.07 (0.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INTR exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.84 and at a high of 9.05.
Follow Inter & Co Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INTR News
- INTR or AXP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Inter & Co Stock We Don't?
- INTR vs. AXP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Stock
- Earnings call transcript: Inter and Co Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock soars
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Inter & Co Stock Q2: On Track To Meet 2027 Targets (NASDAQ:INTR)
- Inter and Co A earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Inter&Co reports 53% rise in Q2 net income as client base grows
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Inter: Don't Chase The Stock Here (NASDAQ:INTR)
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Inter & Co validates Fair Value model with 64% return since December
- COIN to Report Q2 Earnings: Will Higher Trading Volume Fuel Growth?
- Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Rises on Fresh Analyst Optimism
- Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Slides 4.5% While Broader Market Gains
- Citi raises Inter & Co stock price target to $9 on structural improvements
- Nu Holdings: Still A Buy But Not As Obvious As Before (NYSE:NU)
- Total Return Breakouts: New Mid-Year Value Selections In Extreme Volatility
- inter & co announces relevant equity sale
- EWZ: 2 Reasons Why I Don’t Own This ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Inter & Co discloses subsidy period for BDRs and shares
- Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Granite Const (NYSE:GVA), Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
Daily Range
8.84 9.05
Year Range
3.88 9.09
- Previous Close
- 8.95
- Open
- 8.95
- Bid
- 8.88
- Ask
- 9.18
- Low
- 8.84
- High
- 9.05
- Volume
- 3.550 K
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- 6.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.16%
- Year Change
- 32.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%