INTR: Inter & Co Inc - Class A
8.94 USD 0.15 (1.65%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INTR para hoje mudou para -1.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.85 e o mais alto foi 9.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Inter & Co Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INTR Notícias
- INTR or AXP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Inter & Co Stock We Don't?
- INTR vs. AXP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Stock
- Earnings call transcript: Inter and Co Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock soars
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Inter & Co Stock Q2: On Track To Meet 2027 Targets (NASDAQ:INTR)
- Inter and Co A earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Inter&Co reports 53% rise in Q2 net income as client base grows
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Inter: Don't Chase The Stock Here (NASDAQ:INTR)
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Inter & Co validates Fair Value model with 64% return since December
- COIN to Report Q2 Earnings: Will Higher Trading Volume Fuel Growth?
- Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Rises on Fresh Analyst Optimism
- Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Slides 4.5% While Broader Market Gains
- Citi raises Inter & Co stock price target to $9 on structural improvements
- Nu Holdings: Still A Buy But Not As Obvious As Before (NYSE:NU)
- Total Return Breakouts: New Mid-Year Value Selections In Extreme Volatility
- inter & co announces relevant equity sale
- EWZ: 2 Reasons Why I Don’t Own This ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Inter & Co discloses subsidy period for BDRs and shares
- Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Granite Const (NYSE:GVA), Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
Faixa diária
8.85 9.03
Faixa anual
3.88 9.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.09
- Open
- 9.03
- Bid
- 8.94
- Ask
- 9.24
- Low
- 8.85
- High
- 9.03
- Volume
- 1.251 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.65%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.25%
- Mudança anual
- 33.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh