Valute / INTR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
INTR: Inter & Co Inc - Class A
8.79 USD 0.11 (1.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INTR ha avuto una variazione del -1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.74 e ad un massimo di 8.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Inter & Co Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INTR News
- INTR or AXP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Inter & Co Stock We Don't?
- INTR vs. AXP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Stock
- Earnings call transcript: Inter and Co Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock soars
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Inter & Co Stock Q2: On Track To Meet 2027 Targets (NASDAQ:INTR)
- Inter and Co A earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Inter&Co reports 53% rise in Q2 net income as client base grows
- Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Inter: Don't Chase The Stock Here (NASDAQ:INTR)
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Inter & Co validates Fair Value model with 64% return since December
- COIN to Report Q2 Earnings: Will Higher Trading Volume Fuel Growth?
- Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Rises on Fresh Analyst Optimism
- Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Slides 4.5% While Broader Market Gains
- Citi raises Inter & Co stock price target to $9 on structural improvements
- Nu Holdings: Still A Buy But Not As Obvious As Before (NYSE:NU)
- Total Return Breakouts: New Mid-Year Value Selections In Extreme Volatility
- inter & co announces relevant equity sale
- EWZ: 2 Reasons Why I Don’t Own This ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Inter & Co discloses subsidy period for BDRs and shares
- Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Granite Const (NYSE:GVA), Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.74 8.93
Intervallo Annuale
3.88 9.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.90
- Apertura
- 8.91
- Bid
- 8.79
- Ask
- 9.09
- Minimo
- 8.74
- Massimo
- 8.93
- Volume
- 2.397 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 59.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.19%
20 settembre, sabato