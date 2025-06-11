CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / INDB
INDB: Independent Bank Corp

70.45 USD 0.57 (0.82%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de INDB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.82%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 69.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 72.29.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Independent Bank Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
69.85 72.29
Rango anual
52.38 77.23
Cierres anteriores
69.88
Open
70.05
Bid
70.45
Ask
70.75
Low
69.85
High
72.29
Volumen
502
Cambio diario
0.82%
Cambio mensual
-0.45%
Cambio a 6 meses
13.35%
Cambio anual
20.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B