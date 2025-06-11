Divisas / INDB
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
INDB: Independent Bank Corp
70.45 USD 0.57 (0.82%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de INDB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.82%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 69.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 72.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Independent Bank Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INDB News
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Could Be a Great Choice
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Independent Bank Q2 2025 slides reveal commercial lending strength despite revenue miss
- Independent Bank Beats Q2 Estimates
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Could Be a Great Choice
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- Independent Bank Q2 2025 slides: EPS beats estimates as asset quality improves
- Independent Bank Corp stock price target raised by Raymond James to $84
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Independent Bank Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Independent Bank Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Blaize Holdings, Interactive Brokers Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Independent Bank earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- American Express, 3M, Charles Schwab, and more to report Friday
- Independent Bank Stock: Mixed Outlook And Limited Upside From Current Valuation (INDB)
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods sees re-rating opportunity in bank M&A stocks
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Independent bank director Beia buys $55,813 in shares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Independent Bank Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
- SouthState Corp enters $350M underwriting agreement
Rango diario
69.85 72.29
Rango anual
52.38 77.23
- Cierres anteriores
- 69.88
- Open
- 70.05
- Bid
- 70.45
- Ask
- 70.75
- Low
- 69.85
- High
- 72.29
- Volumen
- 502
- Cambio diario
- 0.82%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.35%
- Cambio anual
- 20.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B