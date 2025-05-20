货币 / INDB
INDB: Independent Bank Corp
70.88 USD 1.00 (1.43%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INDB汇率已更改1.43%。当日，交易品种以低点69.85和高点71.18进行交易。
关注Independent Bank Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
69.85 71.18
年范围
52.38 77.23
- 前一天收盘价
- 69.88
- 开盘价
- 70.05
- 卖价
- 70.88
- 买价
- 71.18
- 最低价
- 69.85
- 最高价
- 71.18
- 交易量
- 87
- 日变化
- 1.43%
- 月变化
- 0.16%
- 6个月变化
- 14.05%
- 年变化
- 20.87%
