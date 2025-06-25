CotationsSections
Devises / INDB
Retour à Actions

INDB: Independent Bank Corp

71.13 USD 1.71 (2.35%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de INDB a changé de -2.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 70.96 et à un maximum de 73.36.

Suivez la dynamique Independent Bank Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INDB Nouvelles

Range quotidien
70.96 73.36
Range Annuel
52.38 77.23
Clôture Précédente
72.84
Ouverture
72.84
Bid
71.13
Ask
71.43
Plus Bas
70.96
Plus Haut
73.36
Volume
1.056 K
Changement quotidien
-2.35%
Changement Mensuel
0.51%
Changement à 6 Mois
14.45%
Changement Annuel
21.30%
20 septembre, samedi