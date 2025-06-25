Devises / INDB
INDB: Independent Bank Corp
71.13 USD 1.71 (2.35%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de INDB a changé de -2.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 70.96 et à un maximum de 73.36.
Suivez la dynamique Independent Bank Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
70.96 73.36
Range Annuel
52.38 77.23
- Clôture Précédente
- 72.84
- Ouverture
- 72.84
- Bid
- 71.13
- Ask
- 71.43
- Plus Bas
- 70.96
- Plus Haut
- 73.36
- Volume
- 1.056 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.51%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 14.45%
- Changement Annuel
- 21.30%
20 septembre, samedi