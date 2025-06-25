Dövizler / INDB
INDB: Independent Bank Corp
71.13 USD 1.71 (2.35%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
INDB fiyatı bugün -2.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 70.96 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 73.36 aralığında işlem gördü.
Independent Bank Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
70.96 73.36
Yıllık aralık
52.38 77.23
- Önceki kapanış
- 72.84
- Açılış
- 72.84
- Satış
- 71.13
- Alış
- 71.43
- Düşük
- 70.96
- Yüksek
- 73.36
- Hacim
- 1.056 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.51%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 14.45%
- Yıllık değişim
- 21.30%
