Moedas / INDB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
INDB: Independent Bank Corp
71.12 USD 0.67 (0.95%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INDB para hoje mudou para 0.95%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 70.53 e o mais alto foi 71.57.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Independent Bank Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INDB Notícias
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Could Be a Great Choice
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Independent Bank Q2 2025 slides reveal commercial lending strength despite revenue miss
- Independent Bank Beats Q2 Estimates
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Could Be a Great Choice
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- Independent Bank Q2 2025 slides: EPS beats estimates as asset quality improves
- Independent Bank Corp stock price target raised by Raymond James to $84
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Independent Bank Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Independent Bank Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Blaize Holdings, Interactive Brokers Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Independent Bank earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- American Express, 3M, Charles Schwab, and more to report Friday
- Independent Bank Stock: Mixed Outlook And Limited Upside From Current Valuation (INDB)
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods sees re-rating opportunity in bank M&A stocks
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Independent bank director Beia buys $55,813 in shares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Independent Bank Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
- SouthState Corp enters $350M underwriting agreement
Faixa diária
70.53 71.57
Faixa anual
52.38 77.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 70.45
- Open
- 71.38
- Bid
- 71.12
- Ask
- 71.42
- Low
- 70.53
- High
- 71.57
- Volume
- 18
- Mudança diária
- 0.95%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.43%
- Mudança anual
- 21.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh