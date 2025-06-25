Valute / INDB
INDB: Independent Bank Corp
71.13 USD 1.71 (2.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INDB ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.96 e ad un massimo di 73.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Independent Bank Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
INDB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.96 73.36
Intervallo Annuale
52.38 77.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 72.84
- Apertura
- 72.84
- Bid
- 71.13
- Ask
- 71.43
- Minimo
- 70.96
- Massimo
- 73.36
- Volume
- 1.056 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.30%
20 settembre, sabato