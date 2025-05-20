QuotesSections
Currencies / INDB
INDB: Independent Bank Corp

69.77 USD 1.10 (1.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INDB exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.08 and at a high of 70.81.

Follow Independent Bank Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
69.08 70.81
Year Range
52.38 77.23
Previous Close
70.87
Open
70.81
Bid
69.77
Ask
70.07
Low
69.08
High
70.81
Volume
404
Daily Change
-1.55%
Month Change
-1.41%
6 Months Change
12.26%
Year Change
18.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%