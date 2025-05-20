Currencies / INDB
INDB: Independent Bank Corp
69.77 USD 1.10 (1.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INDB exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.08 and at a high of 70.81.
Follow Independent Bank Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INDB News
Daily Range
69.08 70.81
Year Range
52.38 77.23
- Previous Close
- 70.87
- Open
- 70.81
- Bid
- 69.77
- Ask
- 70.07
- Low
- 69.08
- High
- 70.81
- Volume
- 404
- Daily Change
- -1.55%
- Month Change
- -1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.26%
- Year Change
- 18.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%