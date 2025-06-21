通貨 / INDB
INDB: Independent Bank Corp
72.84 USD 2.39 (3.39%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
INDBの今日の為替レートは、3.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり70.53の安値と73.02の高値で取引されました。
Independent Bank Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
INDB News
1日のレンジ
70.53 73.02
1年のレンジ
52.38 77.23
- 以前の終値
- 70.45
- 始値
- 71.38
- 買値
- 72.84
- 買値
- 73.14
- 安値
- 70.53
- 高値
- 73.02
- 出来高
- 640
- 1日の変化
- 3.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.20%
- 1年の変化
- 24.22%
