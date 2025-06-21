クォートセクション
INDB: Independent Bank Corp

72.84 USD 2.39 (3.39%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

INDBの今日の為替レートは、3.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり70.53の安値と73.02の高値で取引されました。

Independent Bank Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
70.53 73.02
1年のレンジ
52.38 77.23
以前の終値
70.45
始値
71.38
買値
72.84
買値
73.14
安値
70.53
高値
73.02
出来高
640
1日の変化
3.39%
1ヶ月の変化
2.92%
6ヶ月の変化
17.20%
1年の変化
24.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K