Divisas / HBB
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HBB: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Class A
14.71 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HBB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.49, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBB News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, SAP, Coca-Cola, Hamilton Beach and SIFCO Industries
- Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP & Coca-Cola
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hamilton Beach Q2 Earnings Drop 18% Y/Y Amid Tariff & Cost Headwinds
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- SharkNinja Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Hamilton Beach Brands Doesn't Deserve A Downgrade Right Now (NYSE:HBB)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- RH Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Apple, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Hamilton Beach Brands Is Now Cooking (NYSE:HBB)
- Hamilton Beach: Tariff Risks, Margin Contraction, And Why I’m Staying Neutral (NYSE:HBB)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Rango diario
14.49 15.00
Rango anual
12.72 31.78
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.69
- Open
- 14.58
- Bid
- 14.71
- Ask
- 15.01
- Low
- 14.49
- High
- 15.00
- Volumen
- 45
- Cambio diario
- 0.14%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.66%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -23.23%
- Cambio anual
- -51.61%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B